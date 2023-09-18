Mackenzie McDonald faces Juncheng Shang to open play in the Zhuhai Championships in Zhuhai, China (in the round of 32). In his most recent tournament (the US Open), he was knocked out by Borna Gojo in the round of 64. McDonald is +1000 to win this tournament at Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai.

McDonald at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

McDonald's Next Match

McDonald will get started at the Zhuhai Championships by facing Shang in the round of 32 on Wednesday, September 20 (at 10:00 PM ET).

McDonald Stats

In his most recent tournament, the US Open, McDonald was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 105-ranked Gojo, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6.

In 29 tournaments over the past 12 months, McDonald has gone 37-29 and has yet to win a title.

McDonald is 29-19 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

McDonald has played 23.5 games per match in his 66 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, McDonald has played 48 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 23 games per match while winning 52.7% of games.

McDonald, over the past year, has won 77.3% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, McDonald has won 79.2% of his games on serve and 26.9% on return.

