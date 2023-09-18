Arkansas High School Football Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Washington County, Arkansas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Washington County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Harrison Senior High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 18
- Location: Farmington, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Fork High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mansfield, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville High School at Bentonville West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Centerton, AR
- Conference: 6A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
