Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on September 19.
The Brewers will call on Trevor Megill (1-0) against the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-2).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (44.9%) in those games.
- This season, St. Louis has come away with a win 21 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (678 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|@ Orioles
|W 1-0
|Drew Rom vs Kyle Gibson
|September 15
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Zack Thompson vs Aaron Nola
|September 16
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
|September 17
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
|September 18
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
|September 19
|Brewers
|-
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 21
|Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
|September 22
|@ Padres
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Pedro Avila
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
