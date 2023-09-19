Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on September 19.

The Brewers will call on Trevor Megill (1-0) against the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-2).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (44.9%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win 21 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (678 total, 4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule