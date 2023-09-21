Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 204 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 11th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).

St. Louis has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (683 total runs).

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest average in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.452).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (7-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 33rd of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Mikolas has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Mikolas is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Drew Rom Trevor Megill 9/20/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/21/2023 Brewers - Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres - Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres - Away Adam Wainwright Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres - Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/27/2023 Brewers - Away Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes

