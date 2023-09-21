When the Alabama A&M Bulldogs play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 7:30 PM on Thursday, September 21, our projection model predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama A&M (-2) 34 Alabama A&M 18, UAPB 16

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions is 2-0-0 against the spread this year.

No Golden Lions two games with a set total this season have hit the over.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Every Bulldogs game has hit the over this year.

Golden Lions vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama A&M 24.7 26.7 51 13 11.5 33.5 UAPB 14 28.7 21 20 7 42

