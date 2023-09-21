The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-2) face a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Louis Crews Stadium.

Alabama A&M is averaging 24.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 58th in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 57th, giving up 26.7 points per contest. UAPB ranks 103rd in the FCS with 14 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 65th with 28.7 points given up per contest on defense.

For more about this contest, keep reading.

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Louis Crews Stadium

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

UAPB Alabama A&M 318.3 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288 (85th) 392.7 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.3 (27th) 160.3 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119 (82nd) 158 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (87th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has compiled 301 yards (100.3 per game) while completing 80.6% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season.

Johness Davis' team-high 283 rushing yards have come on 49 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 66 receiving yards (22 per game) on six catches.

BJ Curry has piled up 15 carries and totaled 107 yards with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis has hauled in 132 receiving yards on 10 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Maurice Lloyd has put together a 109-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 12 targets.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Xaiver Lankford has racked up 236 yards (78.7 ypg) on 26-of-41 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 40 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Ryan Morrow has 223 rushing yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Nwokenkwo has carried the ball nine times for 69 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown.

Terrell Gardner's 164 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted eight times and has registered 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Cameron Young has hauled in 16 passes while averaging 35 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jacolby Hewitt has been the target of zero passes and compiled five receptions for 67 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per contest.

