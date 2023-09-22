Cardinals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Friday's contest between the San Diego Padres (75-78) and St. Louis Cardinals (67-86) going head-to-head at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on September 22.
The Padres will give the nod to Matt Waldron (1-3, 5.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Dakota Hudson (6-2, 5.12 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 31, or 43.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, St. Louis has come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (683 total runs).
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
|September 18
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
|September 19
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 21
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Brandon Woodruff
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.