In the semifinals of the Abierto Guadalajara on Friday, Caroline Garcia (ranked No. 11) takes on Maria Sakkari (No. 9).

Against the underdog Garcia (+120), Sakkari is the favorite (-150) to get to the final.

Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 60.0% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Maria Sakkari +120 Odds to Win Match -150 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +260 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 27.8% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

Garcia defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sakkari reached the semifinals by defeating No. 180-ranked Emiliana Arango 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.

Garcia has played 23.5 games per match in her 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Garcia has played 43 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.4 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Sakkari has competed in 55 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.5% of the games. She averages 22.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

In 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Sakkari has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.

Garcia sports a 2-1 record versus Sakkari. Their last meeting was a 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 victory for Sakkari in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open quarterfinals on February 16, 2023.

In eight total sets against one another, Garcia has won five, while Sakkari has secured three.

Garcia and Sakkari have matched up in 84 total games, with Garcia taking 46 and Sakkari claiming 38.

Garcia and Sakkari have faced off three times, averaging 28.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.

