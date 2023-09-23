Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Week 4 college football slate includes top teams in play, including fans watching from Arkansas. Among those games is the Arkansas Razorbacks playing the LSU Tigers.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-17.5)
Abilene Christian Wildcats at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Southern Miss (-6.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.