Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 23, when the LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Tigers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arkansas vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas (+17.5) Over (55.5) LSU 33, Arkansas 24

Week 4 SEC Predictions

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks are winless against the spread so far this year (0-2-0).

Out of Razorbacks two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Arkansas games this year is 2.7 fewer points than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 90.0% chance to win.

The Tigers have one win against the spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in LSU games this season.

Razorbacks vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 45.7 23 72 10 41 14 Arkansas 38.3 19 38.3 19 -- --

