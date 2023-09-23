When the Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our computer model predicts the Golden Eagles will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas State (+6.5) Over (48.5) Southern Miss 29, Arkansas State 25

Week 4 Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Arkansas State is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

The Red Wolves have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under in Arkansas State games this year is 5.7 more points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Eagles have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Golden Eagles haven't won a game against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

Southern Miss games have had an average of 50.5 points this season, 2.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Red Wolves vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Miss 18.7 33.7 21.5 17.5 13.0 66.0 Arkansas State 11.3 39.0 17.0 22.0 0.0 73.0

