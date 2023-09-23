The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

With 18.7 points per game (18th-worst) and 33.7 points allowed per game on defense (17th-worst), Southern Miss has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this year. This season has been hard for Arkansas State on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling only 307.7 total yards per game (16th-worst) and ceding 447.3 total yards per game (13th-worst).

Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Arkansas State Southern Miss 307.7 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.3 (121st) 447.3 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.7 (78th) 152.3 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.3 (121st) 155.3 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (91st) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 0 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

J.T. Shrout has thrown for 227 yards on 47.1% passing this season.

Ja'Quez Cross has rushed for 231 yards on 28 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Zak Wallace has piled up 100 yards (on 30 carries) with one touchdown.

Courtney Jackson's 105 receiving yards (35 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven catches on 10 targets with one touchdown.

Corey Rucker has put together an 85-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 20 targets.

Reagan Ealy has racked up 63 reciving yards (21 ypg) this season.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has thrown for 598 yards (199.3 ypg) to lead Southern Miss, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Rodrigues Clark has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 157 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Frank Gore Jr. has carried the ball 30 times for 76 yards (25.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston has hauled in nine receptions for 181 yards (60.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Latreal Jones has put together a 114-yard season so far, reeling in 10 passes on 15 targets.

Tiaquelin Mims has a total of 70 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six throws.

