The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) will square off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves will attempt to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-7) 48.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Southern Miss (-6.5) 48.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Arkansas State has won one game against the spread this year.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Southern Miss has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

