The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) in conference play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5.

It's been a tough stretch for Southern Miss, which ranks 18th-worst in scoring offense (18.7 points per game) and 17th-worst in scoring defense (33.7 points per game allowed) in 2023. Arkansas State has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 16th-worst in total offense (307.7 total yards per game) and 14th-worst in total defense (447.3 total yards allowed per game).

Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Betting Information
Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Southern Miss -6.5 -105 -115 48.5 -115 -105 -250 +200

Week 4 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

  • Arkansas State has covered the spread once in three games this year.
  • The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Out of Arkansas State's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
  • Arkansas State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • Arkansas State has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

  • J.T. Shrout has thrown for 227 yards (75.7 ypg) while completing 47.1% of his passes with two interceptions this season.
  • Ja'Quez Cross has rushed 28 times for 231 yards, with two touchdowns.
  • Zak Wallace has run for 100 yards across 30 attempts, scoring one touchdown.
  • Courtney Jackson has registered seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 105 (35.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has one touchdown.
  • Corey Rucker has put up an 85-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 20 targets.
  • Reagan Ealy's seven receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 63 yards (21.0 ypg).
  • Keyron Crawford has collected 1.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 1.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
  • Arkansas State's top-tackler, Javante Mackey, has 18 tackles this year.

