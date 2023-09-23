Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 23
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) in conference play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5.
It's been a tough stretch for Southern Miss, which ranks 18th-worst in scoring offense (18.7 points per game) and 17th-worst in scoring defense (33.7 points per game allowed) in 2023. Arkansas State has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 16th-worst in total offense (307.7 total yards per game) and 14th-worst in total defense (447.3 total yards allowed per game).
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Southern Miss
|-6.5
|-105
|-115
|48.5
|-115
|-105
|-250
|+200
Looking to place a bet on Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Week 4 Sun Belt Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky vs Troy
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- Georgia Southern vs Ball State
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats
- Arkansas State has covered the spread once in three games this year.
- The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Out of Arkansas State's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
- Arkansas State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- Arkansas State has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.
Bet on Arkansas State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!
Arkansas State Stats Leaders
- J.T. Shrout has thrown for 227 yards (75.7 ypg) while completing 47.1% of his passes with two interceptions this season.
- Ja'Quez Cross has rushed 28 times for 231 yards, with two touchdowns.
- Zak Wallace has run for 100 yards across 30 attempts, scoring one touchdown.
- Courtney Jackson has registered seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 105 (35.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has one touchdown.
- Corey Rucker has put up an 85-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 20 targets.
- Reagan Ealy's seven receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 63 yards (21.0 ypg).
- Keyron Crawford has collected 1.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 1.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Arkansas State's top-tackler, Javante Mackey, has 18 tackles this year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.