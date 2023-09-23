The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) in conference play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5.

It's been a tough stretch for Southern Miss, which ranks 18th-worst in scoring offense (18.7 points per game) and 17th-worst in scoring defense (33.7 points per game allowed) in 2023. Arkansas State has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 16th-worst in total offense (307.7 total yards per game) and 14th-worst in total defense (447.3 total yards allowed per game).

Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southern Miss -6.5 -105 -115 48.5 -115 -105 -250 +200

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State has covered the spread once in three games this year.

The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Out of Arkansas State's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Arkansas State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Arkansas State has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

J.T. Shrout has thrown for 227 yards (75.7 ypg) while completing 47.1% of his passes with two interceptions this season.

Ja'Quez Cross has rushed 28 times for 231 yards, with two touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has run for 100 yards across 30 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Courtney Jackson has registered seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 105 (35.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has one touchdown.

Corey Rucker has put up an 85-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 20 targets.

Reagan Ealy's seven receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 63 yards (21.0 ypg).

Keyron Crawford has collected 1.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 1.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Arkansas State's top-tackler, Javante Mackey, has 18 tackles this year.

