The No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Tiger Stadium in a battle of SEC foes.

Offensively, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by averaging 537.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 61st (338.3 yards allowed per game). Arkansas is posting 38.3 points per game on offense this season (32nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 19 points per contest (45th-ranked) on defense.

Arkansas vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Arkansas vs. LSU Key Statistics

Arkansas LSU 370.3 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 537.3 (14th) 257.3 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.3 (61st) 151.3 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.7 (33rd) 219 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.7 (10th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 629 yards on 55-of-77 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 80 rushing yards (26.7 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

AJ Green has carried the ball 28 times for 190 yards, with two touchdowns.

Rashod Dubinion has run for 96 yards across 26 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong's 197 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions on 22 targets with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has 10 receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 143 yards (47.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaedon Wilson's 10 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 130 yards and one touchdown.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 977 yards, completing 73.7% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 157 yards (52.3 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season, Logan Diggs has carried the ball 24 times for 156 yards (52 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 48 yards through the air.

Malik Nabers' team-high 393 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 20 passes while averaging 93.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 99 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six passes and scoring one touchdown.

