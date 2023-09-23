The No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Tiger Stadium. Arkansas is a 17.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 55.5.

LSU owns the 70th-ranked defense this season (23 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 10th-best with 45.7 points per game. With 38.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Arkansas ranks 33rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 46th, allowing 19 points per contest.

Arkansas vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -17.5 -110 -110 55.5 -105 -115 -900 +600

Week 4 SEC Betting Trends

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In Arkansas' two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Arkansas will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Arkansas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has 629 passing yards, or 209.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 71.4% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 26.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, AJ Green, has carried the ball 28 times for 190 yards (63.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Rashod Dubinion has run for 96 yards across 26 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has hauled in 197 receiving yards on 18 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaac TeSlaa has caught 10 passes and compiled 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaedon Wilson's seven receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 130 yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Landon Jackson paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and eight tackles.

Jaheim Thomas, Arkansas' top tackler, has 19 tackles, two TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Jayden Johnson has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 14 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

