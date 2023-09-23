The San Diego Padres (76-78) will look to Juan Soto when they host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-87) at PETCO Park on Saturday, September 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Cardinals have +150 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Martinez - SD (5-4, 3.73 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (2-2, 5.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're looking to bet on the Cardinals and Padres game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (+150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $25.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 63 out of the 113 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Padres have a 21-16 record (winning 56.8% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have come away with 31 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 5-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.