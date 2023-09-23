Based on our computer model, the Abilene Christian Wildcats will take down the Central Arkansas Bears when the two teams play at First Security Field at Estes Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Central Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Abilene Christian (-1.5) 65.0 Abilene Christian 33, Central Arkansas 32

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bears games.

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats' one games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Bears vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Arkansas 38.0 26.0 70.0 2.0 22.0 38.0 Abilene Christian 32.0 18.0 25.5 19.0 45.0 16.0

