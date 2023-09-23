The Central Arkansas Bears (1-2) hit the road for a UAC showdown against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.

Central Arkansas ranks 41st in total defense this year (311.3 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 15th-best in the FCS with 440.3 total yards per game. In terms of total yards, Abilene Christian ranks 31st in the FCS (404.3 total yards per game) and 93rd on defense (413.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Keep reading to see all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Central Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

Central Arkansas Abilene Christian 440.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.3 (32nd) 311.3 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.3 (97th) 246.7 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.7 (40th) 193.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.7 (32nd) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has 533 pass yards for Central Arkansas, completing 68.4% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Shunderrick Powell, has carried the ball 33 times for 376 yards (125.3 per game), scoring four times.

Kylin James has 132 yards (44.0 per game) on 14 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 91 yards in the passing game (on seven catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Jarrod Barnes' 143 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has registered 10 receptions.

Myles Butler has caught 10 passes for 142 yards (47.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has thrown for 722 yards (240.7 yards per game) while completing 56.6% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has run for 231 yards on 39 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jay'Veon Sunday has run for 104 yards across 26 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has racked up 211 receiving yards on seven catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Taelyn Williams has put up a 104-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Jed Castles' six targets have resulted in six grabs for 81 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Central Arkansas or Abilene Christian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.