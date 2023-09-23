The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) will face off against the Baylor Bears (1-2) in Big 12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are currently heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Baylor matchup.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Texas vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Texas vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Texas has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Baylor has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Texas & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 To Win the Big 12 -125 Bet $125 to win $100 Baylor To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

