When the San Diego Padres (76-79) match up with the St. Louis Cardinals (68-87) at PETCO Park on Sunday, September 24 at 4:10 PM ET, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Cardinals are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Padres (-225). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (12-4, 3.44 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (1-3, 6.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Cardinals and Padres matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (+180), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cardinals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Lars Nootbaar get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 63, or 55.3%, of the 114 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 9-4 (69.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 7-1 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Cardinals have come away with 32 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.