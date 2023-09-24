Chiefs vs. Bears Player Props & Odds – Week 3
A pair of last season's best offensive players will be featured when wideout Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host QB Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Before making a player prop bet, keep reading for player props for the top performers in this matchup between the Chiefs and the Bears.
Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds
- Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Justin Fields Touchdown Odds
- Fields Odds to Score First TD: +1200
- Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +430
More Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|13.5 (-113)
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|Patrick Mahomes II
|285.5 (-113)
|20.5 (-120)
|-
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Kadarius Toney
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Justin Watson
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
More Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Chase Claypool
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Khalil Herbert
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|Justin Fields
|176.5 (-113)
|60.5 (-113)
|-
|Roschon Johnson
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
