The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) take on the Chicago Bears (0-2) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Chiefs and Bears betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Chiefs vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 12.5 48 -750 +525

Chiefs vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

In 11 of 17 games last season, the Chiefs and their opponents went over 48 points.

Kansas City had an average point total of 49.7 in its contests last season, 1.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

Against the spread, the Chiefs were 7-10-0 last season.

The Chiefs went 13-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 86.7% of those games).

Kansas City won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter.

Chicago Bears

The Bears played seven games last season that finished with a point total over 48 points.

Chicago had a 43.0-point average over/under in its outings last year, 5.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bears' record against the spread last season was 5-10-1.

The Bears were underdogs 15 times last season and won twice.

Chicago was not a bigger underdog last season than the +525 moneyline set for this game.

Chiefs vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Chiefs 29.2 1 21.7 16 49.7 11 Bears 19.2 23 27.2 32 43.0 7

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 49.2 50.1 Implied Team Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.2 ATS Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-2 7-0 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 43.0 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 24.0 25.1 ATS Record 5-10-1 3-4-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-13 1-6 1-7

