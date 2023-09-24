Treylon Burks will be running routes against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Burks' seven targets have turned into to five grabs for 94 yards (and an average of 47.0 per game).

Burks vs. the Browns

Burks vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed one opposing player to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cleveland on the season.

The 133.5 passing yards the Browns allow per contest makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Browns have conceded one passing TD to opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks first in the league.

Titans Player Previews

Treylon Burks Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Burks Receiving Insights

Burks has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Burks has 12.1% of his team's target share (seven targets on 58 passing attempts).

He has been targeted seven times, averaging 13.4 yards per target (eighth in NFL).

Burks does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Burks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

