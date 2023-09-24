The injury report for the Dallas Wings (22-18) heading into their NBA playoffs second round game 1 with the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) currently includes two players. The playoff matchup begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 24 from Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Wings came out on top in their most recent outing 101-74 against the Dream on Tuesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9.0 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally gets the Wings 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. She also posts 1.8 steals (third in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard is the Wings' top rebounder (8.0 per game), and she averages 16.5 points and 2.6 assists.

Teaira McCowan gets the Wings 11.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. She also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Wings receive 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Crystal Dangerfield.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -10.5 174.5

