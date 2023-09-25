Arkansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Craighead County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Craighead County, Arkansas this week, we've got what you need here.
Craighead County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Nettleton High School at Greene County Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 25
- Location: Paragould, AR
- Conference: 5A East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Forrest City High School at Valley View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Jonesboro, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
