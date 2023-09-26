The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
  • Knizner has picked up a hit in 39 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.8%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 32.3% of his games this year, Knizner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 31
.259 AVG .223
.298 OBP .264
.417 SLG .447
9 XBH 11
4 HR 6
16 RBI 15
27/5 K/BB 30/5
0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Houser (7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
