Both the Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) and St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) are looking for players to continue hit streaks when they square off Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field. William Contreras is on a 12-game streak for the Brewers, and Jordan Walker has hit safely in 10 consecutive games for the Cardinals.

The Brewers will give the ball to Adrian Houser (7-4, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Zack Thompson (5-7, 4.57 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (7-4, 4.35 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

The Cardinals are sending Thompson (5-7) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts over 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.

Thompson is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Thompson will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 2.5 innings per outing.

He has had 11 appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Zack Thompson vs. Brewers

He will face a Brewers offense that ranks 17th in the league with 707 total runs scored while batting .240 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .386 slugging percentage (26th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 162 home runs (24th in the league).

Thompson has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will send Houser (7-4) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, a 2.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.431 in 21 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Houser will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Adrian Houser vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are batting .250 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .418 (12th in the league) with 206 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Cardinals to go 4-for-21 with a double and an RBI in six innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.