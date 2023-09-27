Paul Goldschmidt and Christian Yelich are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at American Family Field on Wednesday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 157 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .267/.362/.444 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 70 walks and 43 RBI (107 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .262/.369/.421 on the year.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Miley Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (9-4) for his 23rd start of the season.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Sep. 21 6.0 3 0 0 7 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 15 5.2 5 3 3 3 2 at Yankees Sep. 9 3.2 1 2 1 3 3 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 6.1 4 4 4 4 3 at Cubs Aug. 28 6.0 4 2 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 149 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 74 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .275/.365/.448 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-4 4 2 5 10 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI (128 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .239/.317/.422 slash line on the season.

Santana has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-6 1 0 2 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

