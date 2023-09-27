Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 70 walks.
  • Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this year (70 of 111), with multiple hits 28 times (25.2%).
  • He has homered in 12 games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Nootbaar has driven in a run in 35 games this year (31.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.2%).
  • In 48.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 57
.245 AVG .277
.352 OBP .384
.383 SLG .455
13 XBH 25
7 HR 6
19 RBI 24
42/34 K/BB 54/36
5 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Miley (9-4) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 115 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
