Richie Palacios vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Richie Palacios (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios has five doubles, five home runs and five walks while batting .280.
- In 57.7% of his 26 games this season, Palacios has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in four games this season (15.4%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Palacios has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (10 of 26), with two or more RBI four times (15.4%).
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (19.2%), including one multi-run game.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.222
|AVG
|.333
|.263
|OBP
|.372
|.333
|SLG
|.744
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|9
|3/2
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.77 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley (9-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 3.20 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.