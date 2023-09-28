On Thursday, Andrew Knizner (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .238 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Knizner has recorded a hit in 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (36.4%), including six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .259 AVG .217 .298 OBP .263 .417 SLG .434 9 XBH 11 4 HR 6 16 RBI 15 27/5 K/BB 32/6 0 SB 2

