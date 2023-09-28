Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will look to outdo Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +165. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -200 +165 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 43.4%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has won one of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 74 of its 155 chances.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 2-8-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-45 36-44 28-24 41-64 52-64 17-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.