Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at American Family Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 207 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with 698 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.453 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson (6-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.

Hudson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Padres L 4-2 Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres L 12-2 Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Miles Mikolas Adrian Houser 9/27/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/28/2023 Brewers - Away Dakota Hudson Corbin Burnes 9/29/2023 Reds - Home Jake Woodford Brandon Williamson 9/30/2023 Reds - Home Drew Rom Connor Phillips 10/1/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.