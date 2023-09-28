The Detroit Lions (2-1) visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 in matchup between NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is listed as a 1.5-point underdog. This contest has an over/under of 44.5 points.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Lions as they ready for this matchup against the Packers. The betting insights and trends for the Packers can be found below before they face the Lions.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-1.5) 44.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-1.5) 45 -118 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights

Detroit's record against the spread last year was 10-5-0.

As 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Lions went 3-2 against the spread last year.

Out of 17 Detroit games last season, 10 hit the over.

Green Bay's record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.

The Packers were an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

In 17 Green Bay games last year, eight of them hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.