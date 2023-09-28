We have wide receiver rankings available for you, going into Week 4 of the NFL campaign -- see below prior to locking in your fantasy lineup!

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 4

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Keenan Allen Chargers 90.8 30.3 13 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 90.2 30.1 11.7 Justin Jefferson Vikings 76.8 25.6 12.7 Davante Adams Raiders 75.2 25.1 12.3 Mike Evans Buccaneers 64.7 21.6 9.3 Puka Nacua Rams 64.2 21.4 14 Stefon Diggs Bills 58.9 19.6 10.7 Deebo Samuel 49ers 58.5 19.5 9.3 Adam Thielen Panthers 55.1 18.4 8.3 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 54 18 11.3 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 52.9 17.6 9.3 Chris Olave Saints 52.2 17.4 10.7 Nathaniel Dell Texans 52.1 17.4 7 Tutu Atwell Rams 50.3 16.8 8.7 Mike Williams Chargers 50.2 16.7 8.7 DeVonta Smith Eagles 47.6 15.9 6.7 Amari Cooper Browns 47.3 15.8 8.3 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 47.2 15.7 8 Nico Collins Texans 47 15.7 7.7 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 44.6 22.3 11 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 44.4 14.8 6.3 Courtland Sutton Broncos 43.9 14.6 7.7 A.J. Brown Eagles 43.9 14.6 10 Jordan Addison Vikings 43.5 14.5 6.3 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 43.3 14.4 10.7 Marquise Brown Cardinals 43.2 14.4 7.3 George Pickens Steelers 42.8 14.3 7.7 Romeo Doubs Packers 41.9 14 6.7 Zay Flowers Ravens 41.5 13.8 8.3 Garrett Wilson Jets 40.5 13.5 7.3 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 40.2 20.1 7 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 39.9 13.3 8.3 Marvin Mims Broncos 39.8 13.3 3 Christian Kirk Jaguars 39.3 13.1 7.7 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 37.3 12.4 7 Gabriel Davis Bills 36.7 12.2 5 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 36.3 12.1 8.7 Josh Reynolds Lions 35.6 17.8 6.5 Jayden Reed Packers 35.6 11.9 6.7 Rashid Shaheed Saints 35.3 11.8 4 Michael Thomas Saints 34.6 11.5 8.7 D.J. Moore Bears 34 11.3 5 Tee Higgins Bengals 33 11 9.3 Terry McLaurin Commanders 31.6 10.5 5.3 Robert Woods Texans 31.5 10.5 8.3 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 29.3 9.8 8.3 K.J. Osborn Vikings 29.1 9.7 5 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 29.1 9.7 6.3 Brandon Johnson Broncos 28.9 9.6 3 Elijah Moore Browns 28.1 9.4 8.3 Josh Downs Colts 27.4 9.1 8 Calvin Austin III Steelers 26.7 8.9 5.3 Rashee Rice Chiefs 26.5 8.8 4.7 Kalif Raymond Lions 26.2 8.7 3.3 Rondale Moore Cardinals 26.1 8.7 3.3 Nelson Agholor Ravens 25.2 12.6 5 Skyy Moore Chiefs 24.6 8.2 4.3 Curtis Samuel Commanders 24.6 8.2 4 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 24.2 12.1 5.5 Drake London Falcons 23.8 7.9 5

This Week's Games

