Cardinals vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 29
The Cincinnati Reds (81-78) and St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) battle in NL Central action, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson (4-5) for the Reds and Jake Woodford (2-2) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.46 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (2-2, 5.09 ERA)
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Woodford
- Woodford makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.09 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing hitters.
- Woodford has not recorded a quality start so far this season.
- Woodford enters this matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- The Reds' Williamson (4-5) will make his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.46 and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .249 in 22 games this season.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Williamson has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
Brandon Williamson vs. Cardinals
- The Cardinals rank 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 13th in the league (.415) and 207 home runs.
- The Cardinals have gone 4-for-17 with a home run and three RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
