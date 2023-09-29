The MLB schedule today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

You will find information on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) host the Miami Marlins (82-76)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at PNC Park against the Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 83 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 83 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

MIA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -120 +100 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (76-83) host the Cleveland Guardians (75-84)

The Guardians will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 30 HR, 94 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 30 HR, 94 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

CLE Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -111 -109 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (100-59) host the Boston Red Sox (76-83)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)

BAL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -116 -104 7.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (88-71) play the Tampa Bay Rays (97-62)

The Rays will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.328 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)

TOR Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -144 +122 7.5

The Atlanta Braves (103-56) play host to the Washington Nationals (69-90)

The Nationals will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 41 HR, 105 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 41 HR, 105 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.266 AVG, 27 HR, 85 RBI)

ATL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -286 +233 10.5

The Chicago White Sox (61-98) play the San Diego Padres (79-80)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.262 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.262 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.275 AVG, 35 HR, 108 RBI)

SD Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -143 +121 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (54-105) take on the New York Yankees (81-78)

The Yankees will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.273 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.273 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

NYY Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -145 +123 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) take on the Chicago Cubs (82-77)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.310 AVG, 26 HR, 96 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -116 -103 8

The Colorado Rockies (58-101) play host to the Minnesota Twins (85-74)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.258 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI)

MIN Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -190 +160 11.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) take on the Cincinnati Reds (81-78)

The Reds will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.267 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.267 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 85 RBI)

CIN Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -120 +100 9

The Los Angeles Angels (71-88) play host to the Oakland Athletics (49-110)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.256 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)

LAA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -144 +123 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) host the Houston Astros (87-72)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 29 HR, 111 RBI)

ARI Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -120 +101 9

The Seattle Mariners (86-73) play the Texas Rangers (89-70)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.280 AVG, 32 HR, 103 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.280 AVG, 32 HR, 103 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 99 RBI)

SEA Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -120 +100 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (78-81) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.281 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.281 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.308 AVG, 39 HR, 106 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -141 +120 8.5

