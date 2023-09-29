Paul Goldschmidt vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 54 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 98 games this season (of 152 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 152), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 49 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 42.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|75
|.276
|AVG
|.258
|.384
|OBP
|.339
|.466
|SLG
|.423
|29
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|12
|42
|RBI
|37
|88/50
|K/BB
|71/36
|7
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
