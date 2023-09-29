Wings vs. Aces Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under for WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 3 - September 29
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces visit the Dallas Wings in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 3 on tap.
Wings vs. Aces Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Favorite: Aces (-6.5)
- Over/Under: 175.5
Wings vs. Aces Score Prediction
Prediction: Aces 89 Wings 84
Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Aces
- Pick ATS: Wings (+6.5)
- Pick OU: Under (175.5)
Wings vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights
- Dallas has won four, or 28.6%, of the 14 games it has played as the underdog this season.
- This season, the Wings have won two of their 10 games, or 20%, when they're the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.
- Dallas has beaten the spread 24 times in 43 games.
- The Wings' ATS record as 6.5-point underdogs or more is 7-4.
- Out of Dallas' 43 games so far this year, 26 have gone over the total.
- The Wings have had an average of 172.8 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Wings Performance Insights
- On offense, the Wings are the third-best squad in the league (87.9 points per game). Defensively, they are ninth (84.9 points conceded per game).
- On the boards, Dallas is best in the league in rebounds (38.7 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).
- The Wings are fifth in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.6).
- The Wings are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.7%).
- Defensively, the Wings are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.2. And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 36%.
- Dallas takes 29.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 20.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 70.8% of its shots, with 79.2% of its makes coming from there.
