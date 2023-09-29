The Las Vegas Aces will visit the Dallas Wings in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Wings vs. Aces

Dallas' 87.9 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 80.3 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

The Wings have put together a 16-8 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.6% from the field.

Dallas' three-point shooting percentage this season (31.7%) is 2.6 percentage points lower than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (34.3%).

The Wings are 12-6 when shooting above 34.3% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas and Dallas rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 3.9 fewer rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have played better offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 92.6 points per contest, 4.7 more than their season average of 87.9.

In its past 10 games, Dallas is scoring 92.6 points per game, 4.7 more than its season average (87.9).

Over their past 10 games, the Wings are sinking 7.7 three-pointers per game, 0.9 more than their season average (6.8). They also have a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (36.5%) compared to their season average (31.7%).

Wings Injuries