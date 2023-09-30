The field for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas features Aline Krauter. The par-71 course spans 6,438 yards and the purse is $2,300,000.00 for the tournament, running from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Krauter at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Krauter Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Aline Krauter Insights

Krauter has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has not finished any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Krauter has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five events, Krauter has not finished in the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Krauter has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 39 -2 259 0 3 0 0 $31,527

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Krauter has played in the past year (6,514 yards) is 76 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Krauter's Last Time Out

Krauter was in the 53rd percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 56th percentile.

Krauter shot better than just 21% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Krauter carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Krauter had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Krauter's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average of 5.3.

At that most recent tournament, Krauter's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Krauter ended the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Krauter outperformed the field average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

