Amanda Doherty will compete at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to wager on Doherty at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Doherty Odds to Win: +40000

Amanda Doherty Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Doherty has finished under par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Doherty has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Doherty's average finish has been 53rd.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five tournaments.

Doherty hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 38 E 287 0 7 0 0 $131,958

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Doherty has played in the past year (6,545 yards) is 107 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Doherty's Last Time Out

Doherty was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was poor, putting her in the 23rd percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Doherty shot better than only 21% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Doherty shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Doherty had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Doherty's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.3.

At that most recent outing, Doherty's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Doherty ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Doherty carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

