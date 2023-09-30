The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Amelia Lewis in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Lewis at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Lewis Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Amelia Lewis Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Lewis has finished better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished a single of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Lewis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Lewis has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Lewis has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 49 -6 283 0 2 0 0 $11,643

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Lewis has played in the past year has been 118 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Lewis' Last Time Out

Lewis was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of the field.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 38th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lewis shot better than just 2% of the golfers (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Lewis recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lewis had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Lewis carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Lewis' showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Lewis finished the Kroger Queen City Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lewis recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.6).

