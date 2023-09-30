In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 5, fans in Arkansas should have tune in to see the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks take the field at AT&T Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-6.5)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMass Minutemen

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UMass (-1.5)

Southern Jaguars at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Simmons Bank Field TV Channel: UAPB Sports Network

Central Arkansas Bears at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Eccles Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!