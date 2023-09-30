In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 5, fans in Arkansas should have tune in to see the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks take the field at AT&T Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas A&M (-6.5)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMass Minutemen

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UMass (-1.5)

Southern Jaguars at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Field
  • TV Channel: UAPB Sports Network

Central Arkansas Bears at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Eccles Coliseum
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

