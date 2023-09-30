Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 5, fans in Arkansas should have tune in to see the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks take the field at AT&T Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas A&M (-6.5)
Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UMass (-1.5)
Southern Jaguars at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Simmons Bank Field
- TV Channel: UAPB Sports Network
Central Arkansas Bears at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Eccles Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.