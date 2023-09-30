When the UMass Minutemen square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the Minutemen will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Arkansas State vs. UMass Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (55.5) UMass 33, Arkansas State 31

Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas State has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

Two of the Red Wolves' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Arkansas State this season is 3.2 points less than this game's over/under.

UMass Betting Info (2023)

The Minutemen have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Minutemen have won twice against the spread this year.

UMass has not covered a spread (0-1) when they are at least 1.5-point favorites.

There have been four Minutemen games (out of five) that went over the total this year.

UMass games this season have posted an average total of 47.7, which is 7.8 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Red Wolves vs. Minutemen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UMass 26.2 36.6 29.5 37.5 24.0 36.0 Arkansas State 19.5 38.5 26.0 27.0 0.0 73.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.