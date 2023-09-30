The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) visit the UMass Minutemen (1-4) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

With 36.6 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS, UMass has been forced to lean on their 83rd-ranked offense (26.2 points per contest) to keep them in games. Arkansas State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 447.8 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst. On offense, it ranks 103rd with 337 total yards per contest.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Arkansas State vs. UMass Key Statistics

Arkansas State UMass 337 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391 (20th) 447.8 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419 (125th) 162.3 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144 (78th) 174.8 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247 (57th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (102nd) 2 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Ja'Quez Cross has rushed 38 times for 289 yards, with two touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson paces his squad with 199 receiving yards on 10 catches with three touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has caught eight passes and compiled 123 receiving yards (30.8 per game).

Jeff Foreman's 13 targets have resulted in four grabs for 119 yards and one touchdown.

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis has racked up 886 yards (177.2 ypg) on 62-of-101 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kay'Ron Adams, has carried the ball 97 times for 463 yards (92.6 per game), scoring four times.

Taisun Phommachanh has carried the ball 25 times for 130 yards (26 per game) and two touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson has hauled in 19 catches for 393 yards (78.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

George Johnson has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 33.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Mark Pope's 10 receptions are good enough for 167 yards and one touchdown.

