The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) will look to upset the UMass Minutemen (1-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Minutemen favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Arkansas State vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Channel: ESPN+

City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-1.5) 55.5 -115 -105 FanDuel UMass (-0.5) 55.5 -115 -104

Week 5 Odds

Arkansas State vs. UMass Betting Trends

Arkansas State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

UMass has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Minutemen have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

