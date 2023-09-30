Arkansas State vs. UMass: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) will look to upset the UMass Minutemen (1-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Minutemen favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Arkansas State vs. UMass Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Arkansas State vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMass Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMass (-1.5)
|55.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|UMass (-0.5)
|55.5
|-115
|-104
Week 5 Odds
Arkansas State vs. UMass Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Red Wolves have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- UMass has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Minutemen have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
