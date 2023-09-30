The UMass Minutemen (1-4) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The over/under for the game is set at 56.5.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 11th-worst in the FBS (36.6 points allowed per game), UMass has put up better results on offense, ranking 83rd in the FBS by averaging 26.2 points per game. Arkansas State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 10th-worst with 447.8 total yards surrendered per game. It has been better offensively, compiling 337 total yards per contest (103rd-ranked).

Arkansas State vs. UMass Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UMass vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UMass -1.5 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -120 +100

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Out of Arkansas State's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

This season, Arkansas State has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Arkansas State has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Ja'Quez Cross is his team's leading rusher with 38 carries for 289 yards, or 72.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Courtney Jackson has registered 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 199 (49.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has three touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has eight receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 123 yards (30.8 yards per game) this year.

Jeff Foreman's four receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 119 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tim Hardiman paces the team with 1.5 sacks, and also has two TFL and seven tackles.

So far Melique Straker leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has racked up 20 tackles and one interception this season.

