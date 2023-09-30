Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 30, when the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Aggies. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (53.5)
|Texas A&M 32, Arkansas 25
Arkansas Betting Info (2023)
- The Razorbacks have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Razorbacks are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Arkansas is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Two of the Razorbacks' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
- Arkansas games this year have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 0.2 more than the point total in this matchup.
Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 69.2%.
- The Aggies are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M has a perfect ATS record of 3-0.
- Two of the Aggies' four games have gone over the point total.
- The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 2.2 higher than the average total in Texas A&M games this season.
Razorbacks vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M
|39.8
|17.8
|42.0
|7.7
|33.0
|48.0
|Arkansas
|36.5
|22.8
|38.3
|19.0
|31.0
|34.0
