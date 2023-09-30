Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 30, when the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Aggies. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (53.5) Texas A&M 32, Arkansas 25

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The Razorbacks have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Razorbacks are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Razorbacks' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Arkansas games this year have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 0.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Aggies are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M has a perfect ATS record of 3-0.

Two of the Aggies' four games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 2.2 higher than the average total in Texas A&M games this season.

Razorbacks vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 39.8 17.8 42.0 7.7 33.0 48.0 Arkansas 36.5 22.8 38.3 19.0 31.0 34.0

